In nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the US spend more than two trillion dollars. The amount was spent on multiple expenses, including the training of Afghan security forces. However, in the last couple of days, the world witnessed how the Taliban captured Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. Right after the US announced its withdrawal, the Taliban was able to capture Afghanistan’s provincial capitals in a shockingly rapid pace. Now, the US is looking towards Pakistan to clean up the mess it left in Afghanistan. Also, many Afghan leaders have put the blame for the fall of Kabul on Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear, quite a few times, that the country will not repeat past mistakes and that it will not intervene in any conflict.

However, America is still putting pressure on Pakistan to resolve this serious issue on its own. Why didn’t the US try to come up with a coherent solution before its withdrawal during the time when the Taliban could have listened to it? Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan. Any unrest in the neighbouring country will have a direct impact on the whole region. The Taliban takeover is a troubling sign as it is feared that Afghanistan under Taliban control will witness a new wave of extremism.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura