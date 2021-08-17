Rising inflation

When the budget was announced in the National Assembly (NA), many people, including financial experts, said that the budget was pro people.

However, the last few weeks show that the government isn’t prepared to deal with ever-evolving financial challenges. In recent weeks, there has been an unprecedented increase in prices of essential items. A majority of households are unable to meet their monthly expenses (including food expenses).

The government should take immediate steps to resolve this issue; it must ensure

that basic commodities are available at affordable prices.

Imtiaz Baloch

Karachi