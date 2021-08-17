Sponsorship brands likely to target Team GB’s female stars

LONDON: Female stars of Team GB will benefit commercially from a continued societal shift towards embracing strong, fearless women, a women’s sports consultant has said.

Great Britain’s team for the Tokyo Olympics included more women than men for the first time and helped showcase the talent of athletes such as Keely Hodgkinson, Bethany Shriever and Lauren Price.

Team GB athletes benefit from National Lottery funding via UK Sport, but the Games could also lead to some athletes increasing their earning power via sponsorship.Sue Anstiss, the author of ‘Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport’ and chief executive of the Fearless Women group, says brands will want an association with such athletes.

“They are looking to be seen as progressive and to have a sense of purpose, and they are all after that younger audience coming through who want to buy brands, and be associated with brands, that are more inclusive and more diverse,” Anstiss told the PA news agency.

“That is pushing brands to think ‘I can’t have four male athletes and one token female in my line-up, I do need to look at that equally’. The profile of women through social media and the ability to hone their own audience and talk directly to an audience, that has definitely shifted too.

“If you think of someone like Simone Biles, with seven million followers on Instagram, that ability to go directly to an audience is really appealing to these brands.“Brands are waking up too to the power of female purchasers, which has always been there, but recognising that men and women feel positive towards brands that support women’s sport.”

Anstiss believes the qualities of female athletes are now precisely those that brands are looking for. “The women almost stand out, they are that point of difference. With someone like (BMX rider) Beth Shriever, who are making their name in a sport that has more traditionally associated with boys, there’s a chance to align yourself with an athlete who sets themselves apart from the norm.

“Through that, a brand will get that awareness and reach through those athletes who are celebrated for their skill-set and performance in a way that has been associated with men and boys.”