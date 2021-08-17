Library of Birmingham lit in green and white to mark 14th Aug

BIRMINGHAM: The Library of Birmingham was lit up in the colours of the Pakistani flag to mark 75th Independence Day.

The landmark building located in the heart of Birmingham was illuminated in green and white colours for the first time in history as part of the celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day.A number of British Pakistanis of all ages living in and around Birmingham, the 2nd biggest city of the UK, gathered at Centenary Square outside the central library for the Independence Day celebrations. Holding the Pakistani flags, dressed in in green and white coloured clothes and raising slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan” and “Dil Dil Pakistan, Jan Jan Pakistan” they paid rich tribute to those who fought for the freedom and for a separate state.

The move to illuminate the iconic building into green and white lights was initiated by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Midlands Dr Nasir Awan MBE on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Dr Nasir Awan, who’s also the Vice President of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, told Geo News that this is to show that how much the diaspora community living here in the UK value Pakistan. “Whatever is happening in Kashmir, Palestine and Syria, only tells us Pakistani wherever we are living that we should value the blessing of freedom. He vowed to make these celebrations a regular norm in the coming years.

Also in attendance was Sardar Mohammad Khattak, Consul at Birmingham’s Pakistan consulate. Speaking to Geo News he said: “Indeed it’s a great atmosphere. I’m so glad that see for the first time our community is celebrating the day with such passion”.

“The central library is a landmark of not only the city but also of this region, watching it lit with green and white lights, the colours of our flag and the community here enjoying the moment is a great sight.

People told Geo News that due to Covid for the last year and a half they were unable to celebrate days like Eid and 14th August but today they had the perfect opportunity to express their love for Pakistan and celebrate the day in the open. These events are also the perfect occasions to tell the younger generation living in the UK about the importance of this day and the sacrifices made to achieve freedom.

Earlier, another flag reasoning ceremony was held outside the Birmingham city council building. The Lord Mayor of Birmingham Cllr Mohammad Afzal along with Lady Mayoress, fellow councillors and community members raised Pakistan’s national flag to mark the Independence Day.

The lord Mayor Cllr Mohammed Afzal who’s also of Pakistani origin, offered his heartfelt wishes to the Pakistani community celebrating the Independence Day. He said: “Pakistanis are blessed with freedom by Almighty Allah. But we are also thankful to Quaid-e-Azam and his fellows whose utmost struggles for independence resulted in a separate state. Only those people can tell you that how big this blessing of freedom is, who are still living under occupation.”