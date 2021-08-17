6 Saudi men held for harassing visiting woman

RIYADH: Six Saudi men have been arrested for harassing a woman visiting the capital Riyadh, offences which were only criminalised in recent years, the public prosecutor said on Monday. “An investigation was opened against six citizens in their twenties concerning an incident in which they gathered around the vehicle of a foreign tourist who they harassed verbally and with gestures,” a public prosecution source told the official SPA news agency. The six accused, who admitted the offences, had been arrested and were being held in custody.—AFP