Irish exports to GB jump 70pc in last year

DUBLIN: Irish goods exports to Great Britain increased by nearly 70 per cent in the last year, according to new figures published on Monday.

The figures, released by the Central Statistics Office, also show that Irish goods imports from Great Britain dropped by 32 per cent in the first half of 2021 – a drop of 2.5 billion euros compared to the first half of 2020. Exports of goods from Ireland to Great Britain jumped to 1.42 billion euro in June 2021 – an increase of 68 per cent from the same time last year. At the same time, Irish imports from Great Britain declined by 16 per cent over the same period of time – dropping to 1.1 billion euros. Food, live animals and manufactured goods imports saw the largest drop off since June 2020. Since January 2021, Great Britain is no longer part of the EU’s single market or customs union – making trade between Ireland and Great Britain more complicated.

The figures suggest that the UK’s exit from the EU has had an impact on trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic, with imports from Northern Ireland in the first half of 2021 significantly higher than the same period last year.

Imports from Northern Ireland increased to 1.8 billion euro between January and June 2021, compared with 998 million euro in 2020.At the same time, the figures show that Irish exports to Northern Ireland grew 42 per cent in the first half of 2021 – rising to 1.6 billion euro compared with 2020. Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the customs territory of the UK – but customs checks and controls are applied to goods.