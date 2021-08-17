Unified curriculum launched across country, except Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the Single National Curriculum (SNC) would prove an important milestone in transforming the nation into a “unified entity, rooted in common morals and ethos”.

Launching the first phase of SNC at the PM House here, he said a uniform curriculum will guide the nation in one direction and converge the diversified energies in achieving the common goals of progress.

The Prime Minister formally launched the online portal with the uniform syllabus, which has been developed by the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

Under the first phase, the SNC has been implemented for grades pre-1 to 5 from the current academic year, whereas in second and third phases, grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.

Khan said the launch of the SNC was the fulfillment of his 25-year-old dream to end educational disparity among different sections of the society. He regretted that the difference of Urdu and English medium schooling resulted in creating a wide gulf among different social classes with ills of intellectual inferiority or superiority complexes. English, he said, did not remain limited to a language to learn knowledge, but became a status symbol. “Breaking the shackles of minds is more difficult and we are determined to bring the nation out of such complexes,” he said, stressing that no nation could rise until it relied on its original values and morals.

He expressed satisfaction that in the new curriculum special emphasis had been laid on the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as an inspiration of ethics and morality.

He mentioned that the minorities would also be taught about their religions. He lauded the strenuous hard work of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood and his team in materialising the vision of a single national curriculum. He, however, directed for reducing the timeframe for implementation of second and third phases and making efforts to get them implemented in six months.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood said it was for the first time in the country’s history that the national curriculum had been launched in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He added consultations would be made with the Sindh government as well for its implementation.

He said several developed countries—including the United Kingdom, China, Germany and Japan—followed their own national curriculum, adding a uniform framework would help provide the Pakistani students a level-playing field in academics.

Under the SNC, English will be taught as a language with a focus on skills. In Islamiat, new themes of “Muamilaat” and “Islam aur Daur-e-Hazir ke Taqazay” have been added. The experts from all factions of Ittehad Tanzimat-ul-Madaris Pakistan were also part of the consultation.

To ensure interfaith harmony, the SNC focuses on what is common between different schools of thought and avoid promoting religious differences.The practical aspects of Seerat as the blessed life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) have a special focus in the SNC, particularly in terms of how they apply to the lives of young generation.

For students from minority faiths, a separate curriculum with the title Religious Education has been developed. Five major religions are represented with individual curriculum—Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Baha’i and Kalash.Social Studies subject has been developed to encourage patriotism, global citizenship, human rights and peace.