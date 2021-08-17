SOPs violations: Citizens fined at BRT stations

PESHAWAR: The administration on Monday fined 71 citizens at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations and other transport stands for violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The action was taken against the restaurants for allowing customers to eat inside the buildings

in various areas of the district, including Hayatabad, University Road, Grand Trunk Road and Charsadda Road.

The managers of several restaurants on the Ring Road were arrested for violation of the coronavirus SOPs. The administration sealed 25 shops and arrested the shopkeepers who said that people were making complaints about the violations of SOPs at the BRT service and that led to the action.

There were complaints that passengers wear the facemask before boarding the buses but remove them inside the buses. The administration imposed a fine on violators on the spot and

warned them of strict action in future. The traders and citizens were urged to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs and save the lives of hundreds of people.