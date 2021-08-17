PTI criticises Sindh govt for opposing single national curriculum

KARACHI: Criticising the Sindh government’s decision of not implementing the single national curriculum (SNC), a new education policy announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government was the main obstacle to the provision of better facilities of quality education in the province.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building, the opposition leader in the provincial legislature, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the SNC would be pivotal in removing educational disparity among different sections of society.

Felicitating Prime Minister Khan, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and his team on the achievement of a significant milestone in the history of the nation by “ending the prevailing dual education system and opening vistas of new opportunities to lower-income groups,” he said the PTI government had fulfilled another promise and now every child irrespective of his financial or social status would be able to acquire quality education and career opportunities alike.

“The past governments failed to provide better facilities of quality education to the lower and middle classes and only the elite class could afford the expenses of English-medium educational institutes and opportunities abroad. The dual system has deprived the poor of better education for decades.”

The PTI leader said that in the name of the 18th amendment, the PPP was opposing the single curriculum like the health card that his party had introduced because it wanted continuity of the dual education and deprivation of the poor for their personal gains.

“The PTI government has introduced a health card that ensures better health facilities to the lower-income strata at all the reputed health facilities, which they earlier could not think of,” he said.

The federal government wanted to launch the health card in Sindh like in other provinces of Pakistan and was ready to provide its budgetary share for the purpose, but the Sindh government was creating hurdles in the name of the 18th amendment and provincial autonomy, the PTI leader alleged. He asked the PPP’s provincial government to look towards the federal government when they failed to provide health facilities, manage civic amenities and even disposal of garbage and sewage. “Opposition to single educational system in the country unveils the real face of the PPP, which keeps opposing ever people-friendly move of the federal government,” he remarked.