Several turn up at Azadi Mela

NOWSHERA: The Station Headquarters and the Cantonment Board joined hands to arrange Azadi Mela at the Jinnah Bagh in the Nowshera Cantonment here on Monday.

A large number of women, children and elderly people turned up at the event. Students from various schools presented national songs and took part in the debate contest. The army band played the national anthem.

Station Commander Brigadier Amir Rasheed was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Amir Rasheed said that it had been 74 years that Pakistan had become an independent country. He said that we should value the sacrifices of our ancestors rendered for gaining independence.

The station commander said we should thank Allah that we are an independent nation. He said that the purpose behind holding the function was to pay homage to the ones, who helped create this country.

In her address on the occasion, Cantonment Board Nowshera Chief Executive Officer Zoofishan Manzoor thanked all those, who displayed talent at the Azadi Mela. Meanwhile, the Cantonment Board issued the final list of the candidates for the upcoming polls. As many as 26 candidates are in the run for the four wards of the Nowshera Cantonment Board while three are 12 aspirants for the three wards in Risalpur Cantonment.