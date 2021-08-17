Alleged killer arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have arrested an alleged killer in the limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station on Monday.One Moatabar Khan told the police that he along with his cousin Irfanullah Khan was heading to a brick kiln when Gul Janan and Gul Akhtar opened fire on Irfanullah, who later died on way to a health facility.

Later, personnel of Ghaznikhel Police Station chased and arrested one of the accused, Gul Akhtar, while another escaped.The police said raids were underway for the arrest the other accomplice too.