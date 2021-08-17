Youngster from Kurram nominated for civil award

PESHAWAR: Irfan Ullah Jan, a youngster from Kurram tribal district, has been nominated for the civil award for his services in the social sector.

He has been working for the rights of special people for the last eight years in the tribal districts and is also the chairman of the FATA Disabled Welfare Organisation.Irfanullah was injured in a bomb blast in Kurram district on his way to school on July 25, 2011 and both his legs were crippled in the incident.

He said that he was grateful to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal governments for nominating him for the civil award.Irfanullah thanked his parents, teachers, social welfare department, organisation members, and media representatives for their support and vowed to continue work for the protection of the rights of special people in the future as well.

He said there is no shortage of talent in special persons and the government should provide opportunities to them so that they could play a role in the development and prosperity of the country.