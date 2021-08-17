Yasmin Rashid for timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials concerned for completion of the ongoing development projects within deadline.

She was addressing a meeting of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Monday.Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Admin Amir Hussain Ghazi, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Professor Javed Chaudhry and senior officials were present in the meeting. The health minister reviewed progress of development work at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation, DHQ Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, DHQ Sahiwal, Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital, Dental College Jubilee Town Lahore, Nishter-2 Multan, Sheikh Zayed 2 Teaching Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology.

Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti gave a briefing to the health minister on the ongoing development projects.The minister said, “Work on all development projects was underway at full pace. Secretary SH&ME Amir Jan has been directed to personally monitor the progress of these projects.