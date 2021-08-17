Senior officer says good governance being ensured

PESHAWAR: A senior government officer said on Monday an active and dedicated administration was providing the best possible relief to the people under the policy of good governance.

Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Chief Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah said the government officials were concentrating to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said it was the top priority of the government to ensure service delivery. Syed Zafar Ali Shah added that media and government machinery were interlinked and positive criticism provided the guideline for government functionaries under which they performed their duty more effectively.

He said government officials had been directed to ensure merit.Flanked by Information Secretary Arshad Khan, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said major steps have been taken in the fields of revenue collection, law and order, health, education and social welfare and reforms introduced in different sectors for the welfare of the general public.

The outdated patwar system has been computerized and patwaris are being recruited through NTS, he said, adding that women had been recruited to reform the land settlement. He said, on the one hand, small landowners have been provided relief and on the other sufficient increase recorded in the revenue collection through broadening of the taxation system.

The senior officer said the relevant departments had properly handled the corona situation due to which improvement had been noticed. To a question, he said police and law-enforcement agencies were committed to protecting the lives and properties of the people and were ready to handle and situation. Earlier, Peshawar Press Club President M Riaz and General Secretary Imran Bukhari welcomed the chief secretary and briefed him on the club activities. The PPC president presented a shield to the acting chief secretary who remained associated with journalism as News Desk Editor before joining the civil service.