SCCI to set up investment facilitation centre

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour said an investment facilitation centre would be established in collaboration of the relevant government departments,

He said that setting up the facilitation centre would help resolve the issues of the trader community under one roof. The SCCI chief urged the government to take steps to check food deficiency and adulteration. Sherbaz Bilour expressed concern over issuance of tax notices, imposition of heavy fines, and crackdowns on factories, markets, shops and harassment of traders. He sought a special fiscal relief package for small traders affected by the imposition of the lockdowns.

A press release said that Sherbaz Bilour was speaking at a meeting during visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Muhammad Atif Khan to the chamber house. The SCCI chief sought the establishment of a Special Information Technology Zone in Peshawar and stressed the need for promoting public-private partnership to facilitate business activities and remove hurdles. He suggested the launch of special skill training programmes on modern lines for young entrepreneurs.

Atif Khan said the government had set a target of 1.1 million metric tonnes wheat procurement to fulfil the food requirement in the province. He assured the chamber to take up the SCCI demand with the chief minister about provision of a special relief package for the Covid-19-hit traders.

The minister said action was being taken against the people involved in adulteration in food, adding the government had allocated a hefty amount for digitisation of the provincial Food Department.