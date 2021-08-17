Peaceful change in Afghanistan biggest achievement: JI chief

PESHAWAR: Central chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq said on Monday that the greatest change in Afghanistan without war and bloodshed was the biggest achievement.

The Taliban would soon form a stable Islamic government in Afghanistan during the next several days, which would truly represent the wishes of the people of Afghanistan, he said while addressing the party’s office-bearers here.

The meeting was attended by central leaders of the party, including Asif Luqman Qazi, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Syed Bakhtiar Maani and others. The JI chief hoped that new Afghan government would ensure peace, stability and supremacy of the Islamic laws and teachings in the nook and corner of Afghanistan. He congratulated the Afghan Taliban and people of Afghanistan over the humiliating defeat of the US and the victory of the Taliban, saying that the defeat of the so-called superpower was a milestone for the Muslim Ummah.

Sirajul Haq said the proud people of Afghanistan rendered matchless sacrifices during their 20 years-long struggle against the US-led imperialist forces. Before this, the Afghans have defeated the British and the Russian invaders, he said.

He also said that during the last 20 years, the Afghan Taliban inflicted defeat on the US, Nato forces, their puppet Afghan government and India, which had made Afghanistan a centre for anti-Pakistan activities.

The JI chief said the US should have handed over power to the forces, from whom they had snatched power 20 years ago.“But this was not done and the transfer of power was linked with intra-Afghan dialogue as per the Doha agreement, which paved the way for a deadly civil war in Afghanistan after the foreign troops’ withdrawal,” he added.

“The foreign media had also launched a campaign against Taliban and they were portraying the Taliban as hardliner fundamentalists and warmongers. But the incidents that happened during the past one week proved the propaganda wrong,” he said.

Sirajul Haq lauded the announcement of general amnesty and maintenance of peace by the Taliban. “We, the people of Pakistan, congratulate the Taliban leaders Maulvi Haibatullah Akhundzada, Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid and Maulvi Abdul Ghani Beradar and hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan would maintain the best ties as brotherly neighbouring countries in the days to come,” he added.

He expressed his best wishes for the people of Afghanistan, saying that the JI had consistently supported jihad in Afghanistan and extended every possible help to the Afghan refugees.Sirajul Haq urged the government of Pakistan to ensure an end to airstrikes against Afghanistan from the soil of Pakistan. For this purpose, the prime minister should implement his policy and stop the use of Pakistan’s airspace against the neighbouring country, he argued.