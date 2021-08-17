Khattak says Pakistan closely watching developments in Afghanistan

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said Pakistan would not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and asked the Afghan nation should solve their issues themselves.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbouring country and we would never interfere in its internal affairs. The Afghan nation has to decide their future and Pakistan would welcome the decision by the Afghans,” he said while speaking at a gathering.

The defence minister said that Pakistan was closely watching the new developments in Afghanistan, adding that they did not want bloodshed in the war-ravaged country. He said that Pakistan wanted a peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan.

Talking of the situation in Occupied Kashmir, he also said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris struggle for freedom through the use of brute force. Pervez Khattak asked the opposition parties to set aside all differences and support the government in the prevailing volatile situation as the country was going through a critical phase of its history. He said that Prime Minister Imran had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

The defence minister believed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now a closed chapter as its leaders had failed to attract masses through hollow slogans. He said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.

Pervez Khattak felt that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices. He defended the NAB and rejected the opposition allegations that the anti-graft body was victimising the rivals of the government.