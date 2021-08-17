Solid waste management: Awareness drive launched under TREK initiative

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Department in partnership with the World Bank and Nestlé Pakistan launched community engagement activities under the Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK) initiative.

TREK is a collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, World Bank Group and

Nestle Pakistan under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project, said a press release.

The activities of the project emphasize on heritage preservation and destination development while adhering to the fundamentals of responsible tourism.Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the TREK in December 2020.

Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to TREK includes 2 pillars: awareness campaign focusing on Reduce, Reuse and Recycle and a community engagement plan which includes activities that will help in countering the issues of waste and pollution.

Before the launch of the awareness drive, a two-day training titled “TREK for Healthier Kids” was held in collaboration with Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme. It concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony for teachers, distribution of 4,000 reusable bags and 2,300 N4HK books to children in Galiyat.

N4HK is one of Nestlé’s global creating shared value initiatives that empowers parents, caregivers and educators to foster healthier eating, drinking and lifestyle habits among school children.

Highlighting the importance of ecotourism, Secretary KP Tourism Department said: “Provincial government is looking for solid waste management (SWM) and plastics recycling in tourist areas through TREK initiative. Alongside the provision of SWM equipment, other activities included in this programme are awareness campaigns for tourists, and local communities. Awareness campaigns at local schools is part of this programme, which will enable them to carry forward the agenda of clean and safe Galiyat”.

Raza Habib, Director General, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), highlighted the support provided by the GDA to the TREK activities.He appreciated the fact that these activities are helping tourists have a better experience of the scenic valleys of Galiyat. He said that GDA will continue to support the TREK initiative for a safe and sustainable Galiyat.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs Nestlé Pakistan said: “As part of our vision for a waste-free future, we are accelerating our actions to minimize solid waste and our partnership with the World Bank Group and the KP government is a step in that direction. We will be driving new behaviour and understanding through community engagment such

as awareness campaigns under N4HK and cleanup activities.”

Talking about the initiative, Kiran Afzal, a senior private sector specialist, World Bank Group Pakistan, said: “We are pleased to see that this important activity has advanced to the next stage and that TREK is now actively involving local community in its efforts to ensure responsible tourism in Galiyat.”