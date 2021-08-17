Investment facilitation centre to be established in KP:SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour said an investment facilitation centre would be established in collaboration of the relevant government departments. He said that setting up the facilitation centre would help resolve the issues of the trader community under one roof. The SCCI chief urged the government to take steps to check food deficiency and adulteration. Sherbaz Bilour expressed concern over issuance of tax notices, imposition of heavy fines, and crackdowns on factories, markets, shops and harassment of traders.