SUKKUR: A woman gave birth to three babies on Monday at a private hospital in Kandiyaro, Naushahro Feroze.According to reports, the doctor said a woman, wife of Amjad Solangi, resident of Kotri Kabeer, was admitted to a private medical centre, where she delivered three babies, including two sons and a daughter, while one had died before being delivered. He said the condition of the woman was stable.