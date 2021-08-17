PU VC stresses need to build students’ character

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has called upon the need to create new knowledge and build strengths of good character in students along with polishing their skills.

He was addressing the annual meeting of the Alumni Association of Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre here on Monday. PU Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the grades of students could not work alone therefore they must carry high moral values. He said the teachers were considered the most important persons in a society because they play an important role in building a nation. He said students follow the lifestyle and behaviour of teachers therefore teachers must be a role model for their students. He said as a Muslim ‘we must follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnat in our everyday life’.

He said that deviation from Islamic teachings had put us in problems that we were facing today. He said forgiving others while having the power to take revenge was a great act of virtue. He said that employment must not be the only purpose of higher education but to become a civilised citizen.

Eminent religious scholars including Maulana Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Fazal Raheem, Qari Sohaib Ahmad Mir Muhammadi, Prof Dr Mudassar Ahmad, Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Dr Shahida Parveen and others also spoke on the occasion.