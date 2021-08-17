Dr. Jameel Jalibi research library established

KARACHI: Dr. Jameel Jalibi – the shining star of Urdu literature – was the former vice chancellor of Karachi University and the head of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Pakistan. No matter how much we commend them, we will never be able to appreciate the valuable scholarly, literary and research services he rendered.

His son, Dr. Khawar Jameel has established “Dr. Jameel Jalibi Research Library” in memory of his father by bringing together his personal collection of valuable and rare books. The library – built on a plot adjacent to the Mahmood-ul-Hassan Library of Karachi University – is a fine piece of architecture designed by his young nephew Nabeel Akbar (architect).

The library was opened to the literature enthusiast after a magnificent inauguration ceremony held on August 14, 2021. This initiative will surely help the students of Urdu language and literature a great deal with their research and teaching endeavors.

The first phase of the two-staged inauguration ceremony was held under the chair of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while the second stage was presided over by Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, former vice chancellor of Sindh University, Jamshoro.

Other incumbents included Vice Chancellor Karachi University Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Justice Athar Saeed, Dr. Moin Uddin Aqeel, Dr. Jafar Ahmed, Meraj Jami, Mobin Mirza, and Nabeel Akbar (Architect). The ceremony was moderated by Prof. Noshaba Siddiqui.

Prof. Noshaba Siddiqui invited Qari Ashhad to begin the ceremony with the recitation of the Holy Quran. She then invited Muhammad Hassan for reciting Naat. During these auspicious moments, Prof. Noshaba threw light on the scholarly and literary services of Dr. Jameel Jalibi and his tireless efforts for the promotion of Urdu language and literature. She also briefly discussed the splendid efforts and difficulties faced by Dr. Khawar Jameel and other family members in realizing the idea of Dr. Jameel Jalibi Research Library.

Dr. Khawar Jameel and his family members, who are the backbone of this project, did not attempt to enjoy limelight but kept themselves in the background and remained in the back seats.

The event was attended by well-known figures from academia and literature, journalism and politics, law and judiciary, and other social circles, including Prof. Dr. Younis Hassani, Mehmood Sham, Chairman Niazmandan-e-Karachi, Ronaq Hayat, Prof. Sehar Ansari, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sohail Shafiq, Zaheen Alam, Dr. Naseem Fatima, Anis Zubair, Advocate Sajid Mubashir, Rizwan Siddiqui, Sadaqat Ali Usmani, Shamim Bazil, Huma Azmi, Syed Saleem Shah, Muzammil Tanveer, Tanveer Sukhan and others.

Among those who spoke in Urdu were Mobin Mirza, Dr. Jaffar Ahmed, Nabeel Akbar, Justice Athar Saeed, and Dr. Khalid Iraqi. The presidential address was delivered in English by Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor Sindh University, Jamshoro after apologizing from the audience that his Urdu is not so good.

After the address of Advocate Mazhar-ul-Haq, honorary shields were presented to Justice Athar Saeed, Dr. Moin Uddin Aqeel, Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Dr. Jafar Ahmed, Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Mobin Mirza, Advocate Sadaqat Ali Usmani, Prof. Noshaba Siddiqui, Nabeel Akbar, Meraj Jami, Dr. Naseem Fatima, Shabana Khawar, Sameera Abdullah, Farah Akbar and Nisar Akhtar.

The ceremony came to an end with the distribution of shields and the participants were invited to help themselves to the refreshment.

The live coverage and video clips of the event can be watched on the Facebook account of Tanveer Sukhan.