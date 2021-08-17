India again denies Pakistan to address UNSC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday slammed India for its “partisan and obstructionist actions” after Pakistan was denied the opportunity to address a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan for the second time this month. India, the UNSC president for the current month, had earlier denied Pakistan the opportunity to speak during the council’s meeting on August 6.

In a series of tweets today, Qureshi termed the development “unfortunate” and pointed out that after Afghanistan, it was Pakistan that had “undeniably” been a victim of the decades-long conflict in the neighbouring country. “At this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, India’s partisan & obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicising this multilateral platform [whose] raison dêtre is peace, speaks volumes of their intention for [Afghanistan] & the region,” he said.

Talking about Pakistan’s efforts, the foreign minister said the country “continues to demonstrate a constructive role in Afghanistan, including facilitating peace that is Afghan-led and owned among many economic and humanitarian efforts”.

He noted that the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul was “working tirelessly” to issue visas and evacuate diplomats, staff of non-governmental organisations operating in Afghanistan and media personnel. “Pakistan cannot stress enough the importance of the international community to remain engaged and involved in Afghanistan in a constructive manner,” he added.

India’s decision was also denounced by Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who said that Pakistan has a vital stake in the peace and stability of Afghanistan, where the Taliban have now taken control of the government. “It is most regrettable that Pakistan’s request to participate in the Security Council meeting was once again blocked by the Indian Presidency,” Akram told reporters after the conclusion of the council meeting. The Security Council, he said, has been denied an “important perspective and vital input that could be helpful in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region”.

Ambassador Akram said there was “considerable pathos” in the move to invite the representative of a now-ousted regime of Afghanistan to speak to the council while blocking Pakistan and other neighbours of Afghanistan. “Ambassador (Ghulam) Isaczai is an esteemed colleague, but the person who appointed him here (Ashraf Ghani) recently, has fled Afghanistan to the calls of betrayal by some of his ministers and army chief,” the Pakistani envoy said. “It is unclear, therefore, on whose behalf Ambassador Isaczai was speaking today,” he said, adding, “the assertions he advanced reflected the talking points of the ancient regime or his own personal views. They are not representative of the evolved realities in Afghanistan.” If invited to speak, he said, Pakistan would have told the Security Council of its continuing efforts to ensure a peaceful settlement and formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.