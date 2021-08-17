Vaccination plan for Majalis, processions participants

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam has devised a comprehensive plan for vaccination to participants of Majalis and processionsduring Muharram. She said a record number of vaccinations is being carried out daily in the province. She said 662 vaccination centers are operating in the province. She highlighted that an increase in corona cases as 1,145 cases were are reported in 24 hours getting tally to 375,721, whereas 340,091 patients recovered and active cases were 21,290 till date.