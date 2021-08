LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have arrested an killer in the limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station on Monday. Moatabar Khan told the police that he along with his cousin Irfanullah Khan was heading to a brick kiln when Gul Janan and Gul Akhtar opened fire on Irfanullah, who later died. Later, police chased and arrested Gul Akhtar.