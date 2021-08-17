Kazakh ambassador calls on Gilani

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzha Kistafin, had an important meeting with former prime minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, here at his residence on Monday.

The Kazakh ambassador discussed regional developments with special reference to the situation in Afghanistan. Kistafin also conveyed greetings and message of former Kazakh PM and now Chairman National Security, Kazakhstan Parliament, Karim Massimov, to Gilani.

According to the PPP sources, the ambassador also presented a souvenir to Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani from Massimov. Gilani expressed his thanks and reciprocated the sentiments. Kazakhstan was among the countries visited by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as prime minister of Pakistan.