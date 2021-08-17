JUI-S greets Afghan Taliban on capturing Kabul

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamidul Haq has congratulated the Afghans Taliban for capturing Kabul.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, he said the Taliban had peacefully taken control of Afghanistan without firing a single shot. Flanked by Maulana Yousaf Shah and other party leaders, he said the Afghan Taliban gained victory after making sacrifices for 20 years.

The JUI-S leader said that those who were opposed to the restoration of peace must be worried today. He said there was no threat to anyone from the Taliban. He said it would take the Taliban two to three months to form a government in Afghanistan.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said the dream of his father Maulana Samiul Haq had come true. He said the entire Afghan nation, including women and children, faced bomb blasts. “Now peace would be restored to Pakistan after the restoration of peace in Afghanistan,” he said. The JUI-S said the state should take decisions in the interests of the people of Pakistan. He said the entire world should recognise the Taliban government in Kabul.