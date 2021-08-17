Six held in Mansehra for injuring coffee vendor

MANSEHRA: Kaghan police arrested six tourists who had shot and injured a coffee vendor on Monday and a court later remanded them in police custody for two days.

A police official said that a group of tourists from Peshawar, Mohammad Yusuf, Mohammad Wajid, Mohammad Sahil, Mohammad Samee, Mohammad Umair and Mohammad Sajid, first attacked a coffee vendor Abdul Basit after a verbal brawl and when locals rushed to settle the issue, they fired shots, leaving him seriously injured. The injured was rushed to the civil hospital in Balakot and later referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be serious. The armed men also fired shots in the air to flee the place but a police party rushed to the spot and arrested all of them.