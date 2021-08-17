Seventy dead, dozens still missing after Turkey floods

BOZKURT, Turkey: Seventy people died and 47 are still missing in Turkey after flash floods hit Black Sea regions last week, officials said on Monday.

The death toll has been climbing all weekend as rescue and recovery workers pick through debris left behind by the subsiding waters in the hardest-hit areas. More than 40 villages still have no electricity and some areas have no running water, according to the disaster and emergencies service. Emergency teams set up temporary cell phone receivers and transmitters to help with communications, it said.