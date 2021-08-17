Sri Lanka axes health minister over Covid misinformation

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president on Monday demoted the health minister who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to battle Covid-19, as coronavirus infections and deaths hit record highs.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said Pavithra Wanniarachchi’s health portfolio had been given to Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella who is also the government spokesman. Wanniarachchi was in intensive care in January after contracting the virus despite publicly consuming and endorsing a "magic potion" against Covid-19 made by a sorcerer.

She also poured a pot of "blessed" water into a river in November after a self-styled god-man told her that it would end the pandemic in the island nation of 21 million people.