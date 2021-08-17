Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s prime minister resigned and his government collapsed on Monday after just 17 months in office, throwing the country into fresh political turmoil as it battles a serious coronavirus outbreak.

Muhyiddin Yassin’s tumultuous time in power came to an end after key allies withdrew support, and he becomes the shortest-serving premier in Malaysian history. With an election unlikely due to the pandemic and no obvious successor, the country is set for a period of intense political horse-trading before a new government takes shape.