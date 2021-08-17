Punjab Inter-Division Gymnastics on 21st

LAHORE: Divisional Gymnastic Association Punjab is holding Punjab Inter-Division Championship (MAG) 2021 in collaboration with Lahore Division Gymnastics Association (LDGA) on August 21 at GC University, Lahore.

The championship will be held in four apparatus as per FIG code of point 2017 and other rules and regulations of PGF/PGA: Floor, Vaulting Table, High Bar and Rings. All the affiliated units have been asked to send entries to organising secretary of Punjab Inter-Division Gymnastics Association by Wednesday (tomorrow).