Hawks edge Royals to power into KPL final

ISLAMABAD: A spectacular display of hard-hitting by Kashif Ali (114 not out) put the earlier powerful show by Sharjeel Khan (141) on the sidelines as Rawalakot Hawks powered into the final of the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Monday.

In what turned out to be cracker of eliminator, Hawks edged out Mirpur Royals by four wickets to earn a place in the final against Muzaffarabad Tigers. Put in to bat first on a placid pitch, Sharjeel’s entertaining century saw Royals reaching 236 for 4 in 20 overs. Kashif accepted the challenge, rising to the occasion to help Hawks reach the target with two balls to spare.

Kashif was seen entertaining the crowd with lofty hits and cracking drives with none batter than the two sixes he struck to left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti near the end of the match. In all, he struck eight sixes and nine fours during his 51-ball unbeaten knock to snatch the win for Shahid Afridi’s Hawks. He was supported well by Hussain Talat (51) of just 22 deliveries. Talat smashed seven fours and two sixes in the process. On a day when nothing was going right for bowlers, Ammad Butt (3-40) was the pick of Royal bowlers.