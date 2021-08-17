Azmat Saeed to conduct electionfor PCB chairman post

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan as the patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Justice (r) Azmat Saeed as the Election Commissioner to hold the election for the office of the chairman PCB.

The decision was taken under the powers conferred in para 29 of the constitution of Pakistan Cricket Board, 2019. The three-year tenure of the sitting chairman PCB expires on September 4 after which either a new chairman would be named or Ehsan Mani would get three-year extension.

“In exercise of the powers conferred in para 29 of the Constitution of the PCB, the prime minister in the capacity of patron of the board has been pleased to appoint Justice (r) Azmat Saeed as Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to hold the election of its chairman,” the notification says.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that summary to appoint two new members of the PCB Governing Board is pending with the prime minister for the last 25 days. The summary sent through the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination in late July has yet to get the prime minister’s approval.

The patron of the PCB has the powers to appoint two members of the Governing Board from which usually the chairman of the board get appointed.

“The summary that awaits Imran Khan’s approval has two names and these names are the sitting Governing Board members Asad Ali Khan and Ehsan Mani. The summary, however, is pending with the prime minister for almost 25 days now. The unnecessary delay gives birth to speculations as to whether Mani would go on to retain his position as the chairman or totally fresh faces would be included in the Governing Board,” the source said. The source close to the PM House also had his doubts over Mani continuing with the post.