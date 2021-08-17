Shami, Bumrah star to leave England reeling

LONDON: Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as India pressed for a dramatic win in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday following an England collapse on the last day.

The hosts were 67-4 at tea, needing a further 205 runs in a minimum of 28 overs to reach a target of 272 after Jonny Bairstow was out to the last ball of the session. England captain Joe Root, fresh from his magnificent 180 not out in the first innings, was 33 not out.

But he was in desperate need of support if his side were to deny India the seven remaining wickets they required to go 1-0 up in this five-match series following a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

Shami, with 56 not out and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores, and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89, during India’s second innings 298-8 declared. Bumrah then had Rory Burns out for nought when the left-hander, trying to turn the ball legside, got a leading edge and lobbed a catch to Mohammed Siraj, running in from wide mid-off.

The struggling Dom Sibley followed soon afterwards when squared up by a superb Shami leg-cutter, he nicked behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. It was the first time in 141 years of Test cricket in England that both home openers had been out for a duck in the same innings.

There have only been three successful run-chases of over 200 in a Test at Lord’s — West Indies’ 344-1 in 1984 and England’s 282-3 in 2004 and 218-3 in 1965, both against New Zealand.

England won toss

India 1st Innings 364 all out (KL Rahul 129)

England 1st Innings 391 all out (J Root 180)

England 2nd Innings

Rory Burns c Siraj b Bumrah 0

Dom Sibley c ÜPant b Shami 0

Haseeb Hameed lbw b I Sharma 9

Joe Root not out 33

Jonny Bairstow lbw b I Sharma 2

Extras (b 17, lb 4, nb 2) 23

TOTAL (22 Ov, 4 wickets) 67

Yet to bat: Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler Ü, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Fall: 1-1 (Rory Burns, 0.3 ov), 2-1 (Dom Sibley, 1.4 ov), 3-44 (Haseeb Hameed, 15.3 ov), 4-67 (Jonny Bairstow, 21.6 ov)

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-0-20-1, Mohammed Shami 5-2-5-1, Ravindra Jadeja 3-2-2-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-1-13-0, Ishant Sharma 4-0-6-2

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (ENG)