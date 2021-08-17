Rain, humid forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, thundershower was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Barkhan, Kot Addu, DG Khan, TT Singh, Jhelum, Gujrat, Narowal, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gari Dupatta, Babusar and Gilgit. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 23.8°C.