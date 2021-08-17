Court orders auction of defaulter’s property

LAHORE:A banking court on Monday ordered auction of property of a bank defaulter company.

Following the court orders, the defaulter's shop behind Shah Alam Market Lal Masjid is set for auction on September 9. The court’s auctioneer has put up advertisements in the court and Shah Alam Market in this regard.

Judge Mian Abdul Ghaffar of the banking court heard the petition of Bank Al-Falah against owners of Faiqa Flower Trading Company. The bank stated that the company owners Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Afzal mortgaged the shop located behind Shah Alam Market Lal Masjid. However, later, the company was declared defaulter for non-payment of loan on time.

The court had issued a decree of Rs171.99 million against the defaulting company. Despite the court order, the defaulters didn’t pay the decree amount. After which, the court issued orders to auction the property. After orders, court auctioneers Faiza Naseer Chaudhry and Amara Bashir Cheema advocates presented auction schedule before the court to be held on September 9.