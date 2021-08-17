Freedom of expression termed essence of democracy

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) TV organised a seminar on Freedom of Expression: Laws & Limitations at the university on Monday. According to a press release, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais participated as guest speaker while UMT rector Dr Muhammad Aslam and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Awais said freedom of expression was essential to our ability to interpret our ideas. He said that freedom of expression was the essence of democracy and has been recognised as fundamental human right.

It was however permissible for the state to limit freedom of expression and individual liberty under certain circumstances, such as national security, public order, territorial integrity and maintain the authority and impartiality of the judiciary, he added. He said freedom of expression must not support harming others or creating instability in society.