‘Trainee officers to perform Muharram duty in districts’

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman has said that the under-training officers and officers on probation will be sent to different districts for Muharram duty.

Commissioner Lahore expressed these views in a meeting with under-training and probationary officers here on Monday. Additional Commissioner Aman Anwar Qadwai and AC General Usman Jalis were also present in the meeting. Commissioner Lahore said that the probation officers should review security and COVID-19 arrangements during Ashura.

“The challenge of COVID-19 is likely to remain till next year,” he said adding that all arrangements have been finalised for Muharram. He told the officers to check the list of arrangements on the Muharram procession routes as your job was to complete the entire Muharram operation through effective liaisoning with other relevant departments. He further said that administration, police, intelligence agencies and municipal agencies were on one page for Muharram arrangements.

Vaccination: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam has devised a comprehensive plan for vaccination to participants of Majalis and processions during Muharram.