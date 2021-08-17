Teachers body decides to expand scope of protests

LAHORE: An online meeting of the Executive Council of Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab on Monday worked out an action plan after the expiry of the 10th August deadline given to the government for DRA/ Special Allowance.

According to a press release, in light of the decisions made at the FAPUASA Executive Council meeting, it was agreed to expand the scope of the protest and extend it beyond the boundaries of universities.

FAPUSA Punjab chapter President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali, Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) President Dr Mumtaz Anwar, General Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, GCU ASA President Dr Atif Shahbaz, UET ASA President Dr Amjad Hussain, UVAS ASA President Dr Anila Durrani and representatives of various ASAs from other universities attended the meeting and in a joint statement they said that despite all the efforts and peaceful protests of the university faculty and staff, the government did not listen to them at any forum, so now they were compelled to make this decision that despite being the most educated section of the country, they should go out of the universities and record their protest on the roads.

Furthermore, President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali concluded that in the next phase of the protest, FAPUASA Punjab has decided to hold a large demonstration outside the Punjab University on August 25, 2021, in which teachers, officers and non-teaching staff of universities across the province will participate. The FAPUASA Executive Council has also expressed serious concerns over the Punjab government's seizure of university sub-campuses without their permission and condemned the move, calling it interference in autonomy of universities.