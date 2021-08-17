Directive to ensure pharmacist presence in drug stores

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam has asked the chief drug controller to ensure presence of pharmacists in every medical store and pharmacy.

She said all medical stores and pharmacies will be liable to follow the rule 20 (1) 2007 for drug sales. Sarah Aslam took this action on receiving multiple complaints against medical stores and pharmacies.

The secretary said all drug inspectors are asked to follow the instructions. A notification in this regard will be implemented in all provincial medical stores. Dispensers or B Category licence holders can work as assistants only.

This step is taken to ensure the provision of proper drugs according to the prescriptions. curb drug addiction: Force Commander Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Brig Rashid Minhas has said parents should spare some for their children and understand their problems.

Drug addiction is a major issue in society and every segment of society can play a vital role in curbing the menace, he said. He was talking to Consultant Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) project YOCFAN Syed Zulfiqar Hussain. He briefed the force commander on ongoing activities for drug demand reduction.

He said 17 different institutions were declared smoke and drug free campuses in the province. He said about 120 different areas in the city of Lahore where a large number of drug addicts are using hard and soft drugs on roads, footpaths and gardens.

Deputy Director, ANF, Syed Tashfeen, Assistant Director Ms Maria Ali, Coordinator Syed Mohsin, Adeel Rashid, Madam Hajab Mazhar, Principal Ms Samina and students from different universities were present on the occasion.

‘ISO QMS certification’: Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) Lahore, under the leadership of its Chairman Dr M Naazir Khan Niazi, has initiated preparations for ISO QMS 9001:2015 certification with the technical support of GIZ.

In this regard training sessions on ISO QMS 9001:2015 requirements were held for two days in the Auditorium of PCSIR Labs Complex, Lahore and were attended by the Chairman, the Secretary, all officers and employees of PBTE.

While addressing the session, Dr Naazir said that in the light of the vision of Prime Minister and on the directions from provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, his organisation PBTE started its preparation for ISO QMS 9001:2015 certification which will help a lot in bringing excellence in PBTE services. The GIZ’s Technical Advisor M&E and Organisational Development, Akbar Abbas Bangash threw light on various requirements and indicators for ISO QMS 9001:2015 certification.