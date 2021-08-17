Mehndi processions taken out

LAHORE:A number of Mehndi processions were taken out from various parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).

The Matam (chest beating) in Majalis and processions intensified as Zakerin addressing the mourners elaborated the Massaibs (torments) on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions who were deprived of water from the Euphrates River by the opponent forces from Muharram 7.

The Mehndi processions signify the personality of Hazrat Qasim (RA) who was the son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), and was brought up by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his foster son. Besides, Imam Hussain (RA) had promised that he would marry Qasim with his eldest daughter Fatima Kubra. But the wedding was delayed till the family had to move and reached Karbala. Sensing the evident martyrdom of all his companions at the hand of enemy forces, Imam Hussain (RA) performed the Nikah of Hazrat Qasim and Fatima Kubra a few days after reaching Karbala.

To commemorate this young couple, the faithful bring out Mehndi processions with actual Mehndi and new bridal clothes to depict the rituals of wedding. However, it was done with solemnity and respect in view of the martyrdom and the great sacrifice of the companions of Imam Hussain (RA).