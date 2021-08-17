PML-Q leaders, German envoy discuss Afghanistan issue

LAHORE:German Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here at their residence on Monday.

MNA Salik Hussain, First Secretary Christian Boettcher, Dr Khalid Rehman, Rana Khalid and Javed Chattha were also present on the occasion. Issues of mutual interest, including the current political situation in the country, as well as the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan always supported a peaceful Afghanistan because the peace of whole region, including Pakistan is closely linked with Afghan peace. He said that relations between Germany and Pakistan have been friendly from the very beginning. The Pakistani government is providing excellent investment opportunities to foreign community to strengthen its economy. “We are taking various steps to improve the quality of education and medical facilities to our people”. Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral, friendly and trade relations with Germany because Germany has the largest economy in the European Union, Ch Pervaiz said. German machinery has played an important role in the development of Pakistan’s textile industry, he said. “Pakistan wants to further enhance diplomatic relations with Germany”.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that Kashmir is a fundamental issue between Pakistan and India. The civil and military leadership and the entire Pakistani nation are united on the Kashmir issue and we want a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

He further said that human rights violations are on the rise in Indian-occupied Kashmir these days, and we hope that Germany will play its part in restoring peace in the region including the solution of the Kashmir issue.

German Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck thanked Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi for the warm welcome and said that Germany is interested in enhancing trade and diplomatic relations with Pakistan. Pakistan is a very important and responsible country in the region and its efforts for peace in the region are commendable, he added.