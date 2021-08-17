People have rejected Opp’s narrative: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI is a populist political party and the voters have made it successful because of its marvellous performance.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to PTI’s newly-elected MPA from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar who called on him at his office on Monday and discussed development projects of his constituency.

Senior PTI leader Saleem Baryar and Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khursheed were also present.The CM congratulated Ahsan Baryar and Saleem Baryar on the wonderful victory in PP-38 and said that people had defeated the anti-state narrative and chosen an honest and trustworthy candidate to represent them.

The chief minister said the so-called slogan of giving respect to vote had been rejected and the PTI success showed that the politics of honesty would prevail. He added the voters had buried the negative politics.

The PTI is a populist political party and the voters had made it successful because of its marvellous performance. The CM termed Ahsan Baryar an asset to the party. He said the government had set the pace of development and no one would be able to stop it.

Ahsan Baryar said that it was an honour and a privilege to be part of the CM team.Saleem Baryar vowed to move along with the CM Punjab for development and prosperity of people. He also invited the CM to visit Sialkot and announced strengthening the PTI in the district. “I will soon visit Sialkot,” said the chief minister.

EMERGENCY SERVICE: The chief minister said that the Punjab government would provide the all-out support to strengthen the emergency service in the province.

Addressing the passing out ceremony here at Emergency Service Academy, he said the Punjab government had approved 258 new emergency ambulances, expansion of emergency service in 86 tehsils and air rescue service for emergency services in remote areas.

He appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab for providing emergency service to over 9.6 million people in the province, training over 20,000 emergency personnel for all provinces and achieving UN INSARAG certification in the field of search and rescue. He congratulated the passing out rescuers on successful completion of specialised training and becoming part of the leading emergency service of South Asia.He said that keeping in view the risky job of rescuers of Punjab, the emergency incentive reduced to 50 percent in 2017 would be restored to its original approval.

KP Information Minister Kamran Khan Bangash also appreciated the services rendered by all Rescuers of Punjab and KP, and hoped that the rescuers would perform their duties with full zeal.

He thanked Punjab chief minister on behalf of KP chief minister for providing training and technical assistance through Emergency Services Academy to Rescue Service KP.

In his welcome address, DG Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from 467 rescuers, including 459 male (390 KP, 69 Punjab) and eight females (three KP, five Punjab) passed out rescuers and congratulated them on their successful completion of professional training. Earlier, the passing out cadets demonstrated their professional skills of emergency management.

Later, best performance awards were distributed among the highest achievers of the course.SOPs: The chief minister ordered for ensuring observance of corona SOPs in Muharram processions and majalis. In a statement issued on Monday, the CM appealed to the participants to wear face masks as it is in their interests to observe precautions in the wake of the fourth corona wave.