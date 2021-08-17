Russia jails four Crimean Tatars

Moscow: Russia on Monday sentenced four Crimean Tatars to between 12 and 18 years in prison for taking part in a banned Islamic group, the defendants’ lawyer said. A military court in southern Russia "has carried out a guilty verdict," lawyer Ayder Azamatov told the Interfax news agency. The four Crimean Tatars -- a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that mostly opposed the Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine -- were accused of taking part in a "terrorist" group and attempting to overthrow government order.