New Asia undersea data cable plan unveiled by Google, FB

WASHINGTON: Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia. The cable project dubbed Apricot would be some 12,000-km and be operational in 2024 subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said in separate statements. The project announced by the US firms and regional and global partners "will deliver much-needed internet capacity, redundancy, and reliability to expand connections in the Asia-Pacific region," said Facebook engineering manager Nico Roehrich.