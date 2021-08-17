Israeli forces kills four Palestinians

Jenin, Palestinian Territories: Four Palestinians were killed on Monday by Israeli security forces at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where violence has escalated over a wildcat illegal Jewish settlement.

The Israel Border Police, which operates in the West Bank, said its forces came under fire during a search for a Palestinian suspected of involvement in alleged "terrorist" activities. "Heavy gunfire was opened at a short range by a large number" of people, said a spokesman for the Israel Border Police.

"The border police force fired back at the terrorists and neutralised them. There were no victims among our ranks," he said. Deadly clashes have been frequent in Jenin and the flashpoint West Bank town of Beita since May, when dozens of Israeli families arrived and began constructing the wildcat illegal settlement of Eviatar.

The latest lives lost were four Palestinians killed by "Israeli gunfire", according to the Palestinian health ministry. It identified them as Raed Abu Seif, 21, and Saleh Ammar, 19, as well as Amjad Husseiniyah and Nureddin Jarrar.

The bodies of Abu Seif and Ammar were seen at the Jenin hospital morgue, while the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces had also taken the bodies of two other Palestinians.

The Israeli side confirmed it was holding the bodies of two Palestinians. Late morning, a crowd was gathered for the funerals of Abu Seif and Ammar, whose remains were draped in Palestinian flags and carried through the Jenin camp on makeshift stretchers, AFP journalists reported.

The Palestinian presidency condemned a "heinous crime" and held the Jewish state "responsible for the escalation and its repercussions". "The continuation of the Israeli policy will lead to an explosion of the situation, increased tensions and instability," presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina warned in a statement.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said two of the Palestinians killed had been living in Jenin refugee camp, a hot spot during the two Palestinian intifadas, or uprisings, against Israel in 1987-1993 and 2000-2005.

The two others, Abu Seif and Jarrar, were originally from the city of Jenin. In recent weeks there have been numerous clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in Jenin and Beita.

The inhabitants of Beita have held a number of demonstrations in recent weeks against the Israeli occupation and the settlement expansion, triggering violent confrontations. The demonstrations against the Israeli security forces have claimed the lives of several Palestinians and left hundreds more injured.