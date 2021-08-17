POA audit likely

LAHORE: A forensic audit of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) accounts is likely to be started soon, ‘The News’ has learnt.

It has been learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the officials concerned take action to streamline the national sports. As part of the plan, all the donation and grant proceeds that the POA has been endowed with will be audited while the budgetary allocation to this department too will be scrutinised. All the federations and associations not recognised by the international bodies would be banned, sources said.