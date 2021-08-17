PCAA hold defending champions KRL to draw

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) held holders Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to a 1-1 draw in their opener of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Sunday night.

In the second minute, Alamgir Ali Khan put KRL ahead. Sohail levelled it for PCAA in the 37th minute. At the breather, the match was locked 1-1. In the second half, both sides created chances but failed to capitalise on them.

KRL’s Rajab Ali, Arslan Ali and Waqar Ihtisham were shown yellow cards in the 21st, 60th and 64th minutes, respectively. Sameer Ahmad of PCAA was also booked in the stoppage time.

Sohail, Bilal and Faisal Ali played excellent game for PCAA, while Alamghir, Muneer and Zahid Umar did well for KRL.

Sajjad Mahmood and Siddiq Sheikh are coaching KRL and PCAA, respectively. Muhammad Ahmad Rauf supervised the match. Dilawar Khan and Mehboob Ali served as his assistants.

PCAA will meet SSGC on August 20 and KRL will face Lyallpur FC on August 21. As many as 12 teams are competing in the event being held by Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF. The other day WAPDA had beaten SSGC 1-0 and PAF had beaten Army with the same margin.