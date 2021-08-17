Bad fielding, batting caused Test loss: Jalaluddin

KARACHI: Former fast bowler Jalaluddin has said that Pakistan lost the first Test against West Indies due to bad luck and poor fielding.

“It once again proved that catches win matches,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday. “They dropped four catches within an hour. A number of coaches have been appointed, but even then our players are dropping catches. Where is the team’s head coach and the fielding coach!” he said.

He said it was also proved that Pakistan players were mentally not tough. “The West Indies last pair proved mentally tough,” he said. He said that Pakistan fought well after scoring only 217 runs in the first innings and restricted West Indies to 253. “But again our batsmen failed. If they had scored a few more runs, it would have been possible for the bowlers to get them (West Indies) out,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s batting was a complete failure in all three formats. “The team management and the selectors have failed to find replacements of current players. The team depends heavily on Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. In Tests, Fawad Alam provides some assistance,” Jalal said.

He praised the bowlers, saying they did not lose hope and despite catches being dropped they kept fighting. The former fast bowler said that Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled well and brought Pakistan back in the match.

He further said that it was surprising that Yasir Shah who took 25 wicets in his last West Indies tour was not given bowling in this match. “If the captain and management thought Yasir could prove costly, why was he in the team then,” he added.